This is more or less a sequel to my “Working in the Great Outdoors” article, because I got a lot of positive feedback on it, and I did have to cut out some stories to make it fit in the column. As I thought about it, several other entertaining instances.
Weeding was a regular chore and one day I was tasked with the job of rooting out a certain type of weed that was growing in and around the pasture. I took note of what the weed looked like and began my task. This particular weed had lots of little green seeds that hung in bunches like little bells. I found a lot and uprooted them. My boss seemed to think there was more of that weed than I found, but we moved on to the next job. The next morning my boss was fuming, “You missed a whole bunch of weeds down by the pasture, and I had to climb over the fence this morning and pull them myself!”
As it turned out, the weed I was supposed to have pulled had several varieties. The adult weed had pink flowers at its tops, some had white flowers and some had not flowered yet, so you had to go by the leaves. I had only pulled the weeds that were in the seed stage.
I defended myself. “ I’m not an outdoor person! How can you expect me to know what a certain type of weed looks like in all its varieties and stages of growth?”
I had never heard of Morel Mushrooms before I began to work on the farm. They are edible mushrooms that grow only on and around May 1, of each year, so I’ve been told, just like a magical mushroom in a fairytale. They look like mini brown Christmas trees and grow up to four or five inches tall in undisturbed locations.
The first year I worked we didn’t see any on the first of May, but the second year my co-worker was the first to find one growing between the tiles on the back porch patio. And such excitement, you would think we had found a buried treasure. She went into the house to get a kitchen knife to harvest the mushroom, and I walked down the driveway to look for more. I hadn’t gone ten feet when I spied three more under a tree by the corner of the house. I ran and whooped and hollered for her to come back and see how many I found. It’s hard to believe I got so excited about a wrinkly old mushroom, but I was caught up in the excitement of the moment of discovering the rare and highly-sought after mushrooms.
Have you ever smelled calf manure? Well, I had the unfortunate experience when I was working outdoors. How would I describe it? It’s the strongest, most acrid, acidic, rancid, smell that has ever been my misfortune to experience. I hope you are not eating your breakfast while you read this. Regular manure is a tame odor in comparison.
Anyway, we were working outside and these manure trucks started going by. I was smelling a terribly strong stench of the worst smell ever, similar to cow manure, but so much worse. My co-worker informed me that it was “calf” manure. I tried to breathe into my jacket to avoid the almost intolerable smell until it dissipated, but just as the air began to clear, another truck would roar by and reinforce the odor with another generous dose of “calf” manure. This pattern went on for a couple of hours. Fortunately, that episode did not repeat for the rest of my duration as an outdoor worker. It was definitely unforgettable.
These days it is not very often that you hear of someone telling time by the sun, but one day I forgot my watch and my cell phone, so I was out in the field with no way of telling when it would be break time. Not to be defeated, I told my co-worker that I would tell time by the sun, even though it happened to be a cloudy day, but nevertheless. We decided to have a little competition to see who could tell time by the position of the sun/clouds the most accurately. In the end she won, but I wasn’t more than a half hour off. I just need a little more practice that’s all.
I was offered extra money if I would help shoot and trap groundhogs, but I am an artist, and to artists, every creature great and small is a friend. I know it is hard for everyone to understand the tender-hearted artist deep in Pennsylvania hunting territory, but we are around. Just think of John Boy on the Waltons when he refused to kill the deer. That’s me.
As it happened I was unfortunately once an accomplice to the extermination of a groundhog who had tumbled down into the cellar stairwell. Yes, I was present, turning my head while my co-worker bludgeoned the poor creature to death with an oak cane. I felt bad, but even so, my working hours were not over, so I was forced to help drag the lifeless body of the critter out to the barn in a garbage bag. My conscience was twinging just a little.
Getting stuck in the mud seems to be a semi-regular occurrence when you work around a farm. One day, my co-worker was driving me around back country roads to look at the herds of cattle in various pastures. Well, she miscalculated the level of mud on one of the roads and we were stuck. The car couldn’t go backwards or forwards and when I opened the door, about a foot of muddy water was waiting for me right next to the thin wiry fence that separated us from a hundred head of cattle.
I was fit to be tied. To top it off, it was almost quitting time, and here I was stuck in the mud a couple of miles from civilization. Fortunately, my co-worker had connections and called for help. A tractor arrived a short time later and used chains to extricate us from the mud. When the car jammed up against a wooden fence on the way out, I began to envision myself clinging to the outer cab of the tractor on the ride back to the farm. We eventually got out of the situation, but that was a close one. More exciting than pulling weeds in the garden to be sure, but I didn’t really want that much excitement in my work day.
Life is full of crazy stories and wild adventures. Many of these stories do not seem exciting or extra special when you are living them, but they take on a new dimension when you write about them.