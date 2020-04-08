I am no farm girl, in fact, I have no green thumb whatsoever, but a few years ago, when I was between jobs and not sure what I wanted to do next, the opportunity arose for me to work on a semi-retired farm, so I took it. I knew the life of a farm hand was not for me, but it was an interesting experience that broadened my horizons.
After spending two years working in the “Great Outdoors,” I learned to appreciate the “Great Indoors” even more. I’ll look at it as a two-year degree in landscaping. Among the skills I learned, were how to plant, weed, harvest, chop wood, mow grass like a landscaper, haul mulch, gravel and on occasion, chunks of the road’s crumbling asphalt. There was always something new to learn, often requiring brute strength.
Oh, those chickens. I had never worked with chickens before this job. The hens were nice enough, but that rooster struck fear into my heart. After he grabbed the back of my leg one day, I never turned my back on him. Some days I could sneak in and get the eggs without him noticing me, but eventually there was a showdown between us. When even whacking him over the head with a small board didn’t do much to discourage his desire to attack me, I fled. The rooster was eventually shipped to another farm where his aggressive hostility ultimately brought him into conflict with the people at his new home and put him in an early grave.
It shocked me to see how much of a difference there was in the plant and animal life from Hawthorn to Mayport. The size and number of the spiders was the first thing I noticed. Hawthorn has few spiders, certainly no large black ones that can be close to the size of your hand. Also, the locusts of 2019 did not come near Hawthorn. I never saw one, but just across the creek where I worked they were everywhere; on every tree and on every leaf of every tree and plant. They even attached themselves to the doors and windows of the house. You couldn’t mow, walk or weed without stepping on them and they had a nasty stench.
Falling in the Mud – If you are going to work on a farm, it is a pretty safe bet that you are going to fall on your face in the mud at some point. My fall was not quite as messy as the ones in the movies, but it could have been. One day, I was bringing the horses their weekly treats (apple skins and carrot scraps) and they were down in the pasture a bit, but not too far. I called to them several times, but they didn’t hear me, so I got under the fence and started to walk toward them, hollering for their attention. Well, finally they saw me and started to gallop toward me. Now I got spooked. Here I am standing in the middle of the pasture, unprotected, with two horses barreling down on me. I dropped the treats and began to run. Unfortunately for me, the pasture was full of deep, hoof-sized, muddy ruts. I wasn’t getting much speed and the ruts were throwing me off balance. I had the surreal experience of my legs running outside of my control, they went this way and that desperately trying to keep me balanced, but to no avail and I pitched forward into the ground. I thought I was a gonner, the horses would run me down for sure. But the horses had stopped where I dropped the treats and were looking at me quizzically. I was relieved. The spot where I had landed was moderately muddy, but not too wet. I was also very thankful that I had not landed in one of the piles of poop that were randomly and generously scattered throughout the pasture.
One day, I was working at removing some stubborn weeds that were growing by a massive water pipe. There were big clumps of them of various sizes. I managed to dig the roots out in one piece and to my disturbed surprise the clump of roots strongly resembled the human heart in size and in structure. I am no scientist but I know what the human heart looks like. A little further over from the pipe, I dug out a larger group of the same weed by the roots and it looked like three human hearts growing together. Nature is mysterious, but I find it very disconcerting that an organ that is as vital to us humans as our heart could be produced in a reasonable facsimile by a clump of weeds. Something for a future horror movie I guess.
As I write this column from the comfort of my office at The Leader-Vindicator, I look back on my days at work on the farm with some fondness. Working out in the fresh air and sunshine was nice, lots of good exercise to be had, the beauty of nature to enjoy, the rich scent of dogwood blossoms wafting through the air, and so on. I enjoyed being friends with the horses too, but I don’t miss dodging bees and ticks, fat, juicy fishing worms, mowing through dead locusts, fighting the maggots for a thousand walnuts and the never-ending battle with sticks and weeds. I love the beauty of the countryside, but maintaining it can be rough work. I say God bless the outdoor workers every one.