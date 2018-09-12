On August 21 President Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, pled guilty to eight felonies, five for failure to pay taxes on over $4 million and two counts of what the prosecutor and Cohen are calling illegal “in kind” campaign contributions.
Allegedly, Cohen paid $280,000 in hush-money at the direction of President Trump, or a “candidate,” prior to the 2016 election to two women who claim to have had sexual liaisons with Donald Trump a long time ago.
“It’s worse than Watergate,” roared CNN contributor Carl Bernstein. “(T)he specifics of the deal are important — and they’re decidedly very bad for Trump,” the Washington Post reported. “All the President’s Crooks — One of them, Mr. Trump’s own lawyer, has now implicated him in a crime,” squealed the New York Times Editorial board.
The problem is, this made up crime isn’t a crime.
So why did he plead you ask? Well, maybe because Cohen’s lawyer is Bill and Hillary Clinton political operative Lanny Davis. After Cohen pled, Davis claimed Trump’s alleged conduct amounted to “a high crime and misdemeanor.” That’s right folks, its all about the Democrats’ “coup by impeachment” attempt.
Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Cohen “pleading guilty to a crime that doesn’t exist” was to further Democratic plans to impeach the president. “Even if it’s true that President Trump contributed $280,000 for the explicit purpose of paying hush money in order to prevent the public from knowing that he had these alleged affairs with these two women, that would simply not be a crime ... A candidate can give contributions [to his campaign]. So even if it’s true that the only purpose was to help his campaign — obviously it had multiple purposes; it was obviously designed to also prevent embarrassment to his family, his wife, his children, and all that — but even if you could show, even if he had a memo saying, ‘I want you, my lawyer, to pay $80,000. I’ll pay you back. It’s my campaign contribution, and I want it to be hush money in order to help me be elected president,’ no crime. No crime.”
Another legal scholar, Mark Levin agrees. “The general counsel for the Clinton mob family, Lanny Davis, he had his client plead to two counts of criminality that don’t exist ... It is a plea bargain between a prosecutor and a criminal ... who doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison. That is not precedent ... A campaign expenditure under our federal campaign laws is an expenditure solely for campaign activity. A candidate who spends his own money or even corporate money for an event that occurred not as a result of the campaign, it is not a campaign expenditure.”
An honest critic, former Prosecutor Andrew McCarthy makes the best case. “Donald Trump could lawfully have made contributions and expenditures in excess of $2,700 per election ... (But) ... It is also illegal to fail to report contributions and expenditures.”
Maybe, but does anyone doubt a substantial part of the President’s motivation to silence his accusers was his family? A campaign expenditure under our federal campaign laws is an expenditure solely for campaign activity and proving Trump’s sole motivation for paying hush money was to influence the election, beyond a reasonable doubt, is impossible.
So, it’s not worse than Watergate, it’s not even a crime. This isn’t about investigating Russian collusion. Let’s be honest. It’s about investigating Donald Trump, over and over again, and never stopping until you can produce some justification, however tenuous, for removing him from office. That’s why we keep hearing, over and over again that some new allegation is “worse than Watergate.”
What is worse than Watergate is the increasingly obvious coordination between the big city media, the Democrat party, open borders Republicans, some members of the intelligence agencies and some in the Department of Justice to thwart the will of the American people and un-do a lawful election.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
