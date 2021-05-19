You might wonder why I picked an old Bachman Turner Overdrive song as a title for this column. The reason is really pretty simple. I believe that it is a reflection of the way things are today. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something new and more shocking comes along. Let’s look at this rather disturbing potpourri.
We’ll start with the deliberate plan of the Left to destroy this country as we know it and rebuild it the way they want it. Sadly, I hear many people saying how stupid the Leftist decisions are. True, if you view it as a way to run a country, it seems stupid. If, however, you look at it as a deliberate plot to destroy our country, it starts to make perfect sense. The process is already working. Inflation is rampant, and the economy has gone from boom to bust in just a few months. Add to that the number of people now depending of government checks. Get the picture?
The Left has gone completely over the edge when it comes to abortion. They advocate the procedure even on the day of birth. That amounts to infanticide. They even see abortion as a cause to celebrate, and are making comedic jokes about it. What’s next? Will there be abortion showers in lieu of baby showers? What sort of gifts would one bring to such an event?
COVID-19 is, of course, still making the news on a daily basis. The mask requirement has been officially lifted for those who are fully vaccinated in most situations. Businesses, however, are still allowed to require them if they so choose. In the Peanuts comic strip, Linus carries a “security blanket.” It would seem that some are looking at face masks in the same way. After all, a whole industry has sprung up with the masks. You can even get designer masks. I suspect that some folks will cling to them long after the need for them is totally gone.
This brings us to the subject of COVID vaccine. I spent Thanksgiving week in the hospital with the virus, and it was nothing short of horrible. Therefore, when the opportunity to get vaccinated came along, I jumped on it, as I sort of doubt that I could survive a second round with the virus. That, however, was my own personal choice. It should be a matter of personal choice for every individual. It would seem as though some pressure to get vaccinated is being applied. Why? If you have gotten the vaccine, and you believe in its effectiveness, why would you be offended over the fact that someone else did not? Are vaccine police going to replace mask police? It is true that you can get sick for a day or so after getting your shots. I was sick for a day after my second one, and my son was sick for a day after each of his. A day of sickness, in my opinion, is a lot better than hospitalization or even death, from the disease.
The Democrats have made it very clear that they favor court packing. They would like to expand the size of the Supreme Court enough to cancel out all the conservatives currently serving. I suppose they would eventually do it with all Federal courts. This would, of course, remove the last recourse for those of us longing for the America that once was, and still should be.
I am going to go off topic and close the column with something for everyone, liberal or conservative. That would be my special BBQ rub. It works on beef, pork and poultry. I simply mix equal parts of Old Bay, Con Yeager Uncle Glenn’s Blend, granulated onion and Mrs. Dash original formula. Put them together in a jar and shake well. Put the meat in the fridge for a couple of hours after application before hitting the grill. Have a great Memorial Day weekend!