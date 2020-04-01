From where I’m sitting this morning, folks seem to be adjusting to the “new normal” of not going much of anywhere unless we have to. It is easy for me to say that because I’m semi-retired and have the luxury of staying home without worry. By doing so, I’m protecting those people who make our everyday lives possible.
I’m talking about the gals working the counter at Uni-Mart, the people taking my money at Dollar General, the people who prepare food for takeout. Even if you aren’t in one of the high-risk categories, we are all our brother’s keeper.
Stay home if you can. It is simple as that.
So, while most of us are abiding by that one simple sentence, other problems keep popping up anyway. These are the kinds of problems that Americans haven’t had to deal with in 75 years.
That spectacular rush to buy up all the toilet paper a couple of weeks ago was not exactly a surprise. People do it when there’s a winter weather advisory that includes a three-inch snowfall.
You can seldom find a loaf of sliced bread in supermarkets now. The same thing happens when snow is on the way and everyone develops a sudden craving for French toast.
Hand sanitizer never figured into snowstorm panics before. Let’s call that particular shortage an aberration and move on.
For the past week, flour and baking yeast disappeared from store shelves. There is very nearly a flourishing underground baking-supply economy.
“Psst! I know a place where you can still get a three-pack of yeast. I’ll trade you five pounds of flour for five pounds of sugar.”
That sounds an awful lot like the informal economy that took place off the books during World War II. A popular topic in some circles is substitutions for yeast, something you might have heard during the Great Depression.
It is very strange, this dealing with sudden shortages of ordinary items that we’ve taken for granted. America has always been the land of plenty to people of my generation. Walk into any store and you could find anything that your heart desired.
But the one thing that we aren’t lacking in is human goodness.
Our kids are still receiving their school breakfasts and lunches. For a lot of them, those are a major portion of their daily food intake. Without school food, there would be hunger and suffering.
Before the official state-mandated programs chugged into action, there was a Hawthorn restaurant that was going to try to find a way to keep kids fed. Unfortunately, Gabriel’s had to close its doors for a while because of restrictions against dine-in service.
That’s something to remember when times get better.
All our local eateries are under stress right now. Many have reduced their hours, laid off valued employees and downsized their menus. Remember them and order something to take out when you need a break from all that French toast you’ve been eating lately.
Gas prices have been dropping drastically, with the per-barrel price of crude oil hovering at the $20 mark. We haven’t seen that price since the early 1970s when you could cruise the streets after work for 50 cents’ worth of gasoline.
Our cheap gas is delivered by tanker trucks, driven by guys who don’t have the option of staying home. We pump it ourselves today, but there always has to be someone inside the store to handle the cash register and sanitize the fixtures so the rest of us don’t get sick.
On the homefront, the postal carrier trudging up my steps is a welcome bit of normality. These days, only relatively important items are in my mailbox. I am strangely happy when nothing shows up because that means somebody’s spouse, sibling or parent doesn’t have to deal with another possible source of infection.
Our emergency responders, law enforcement personnel and medical professionals are always heroes worthy of our prayers of protection. I worry about them these days. We can all do our part in keeping them safe by being extra careful in avoiding injury for the duration of the pandemic.
Try to remember that, when you shop in a supermarket when a particular item is limited to the purchase of one or two, or the stock is completely out. The cashiers are not responsible. They are risking their lives so that the rest of us can eat.
I could ask you to hug a farmer today, but we aren’t allowed to do that now. Farmers’ markets might still operate in the coming months, so blow part of your $1,200 stimulus check on fresh produce instead of a huge flat-screen television.
I think we’re all concerned about what will happen to our economy as the pandemic drags on. There is a reasonably good chance that we may experience something like the Great Depression in its wake.
Our parents and grandparents made it through the first one back in the 1930s. We can make it through whatever comes. Let’s concentrate on saving people so that we can pick up the pieces of a damaged economy later.
A couple of years ago, I wrote a column entitled “You Might Be That Person.” At the time, the focus was on mass shootings, but it was really a one-size-fits-all piece of writing.
Contrary to the mindset of only a few short weeks ago, the truth is roaring back. Other people are not the means to an end. They are the end.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]