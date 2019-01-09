What unfolds is the true tale of a very special bottle of French champagne confiscated in France during the heat of Archie Bunker’s “Big War” being waged by those brave lads of “The Greatest Generation.” It was first confiscated by German soldiers that had invaded France and were occupying Paris. The bottle has the German occupation printing to prove it.
Next, it was given to or confiscated by a G.I. who in turn gave it in appreciation to Newbie’s very own Jim “Bud” Fraser, the son of the Rev. Wallace Fraser, and the driver of the LST that managed through a hail of gunfire to deliver him safely ashore at Omaha Beach on D-Day in 1944.
Bud brought the bottle home and gave it to his dad, a non-drinker who chose to give it to my dad, Sam Stover of the New Bethlehem Bank. The bottle’s new berth was our home on Broad Street by the town theater, where we had viewed many a newsreel depicting the fierce land and sea battle engagements. When I sadly had to leave the eighth grade to move from New Bethlehem in 1947, the bottle’s new berth became our home in White Oak, Pa. That is, until my dead tough-act-to-follow dad went up yonder and the bottle became mine and home ported at my place on the fringe of Hermitage.
And now my tarnished golden years are upon me and I can’t take the bottle with me so how best to dispose of this fine and considerable high-value keepsake? Garage sale, auction online, etc.? Gracious no! Why not give it to my long-time close friend and like a brother Dean Hetrick who would also appreciate and treasure the bottle as I have so done. There was the additional thought of what goes around comes around — this bottle left its Newbie berth in 1947 to return in 2018 and all’s well that ends well.
DICK “SMOKEY”
STOVER
United States Navy, Retired and Blessed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.