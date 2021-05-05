On behalf of our hospitals and health care systems, we strongly recommend everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19. We do not have enough vaccine participation yet to create the collective protection we all seek, protection that will allow us to have more normal lifestyles.
Each vaccine available — from Moderna (2 doses), Pfizer (2 doses) and Johnson & Johnson (a single dose) — is well studied and offers safe, excellent protection from severe illness. The temporary pause taken recently with one vaccine to assess a very rare (about one in a million) potential blood clot issues highlights the careful nature of our approach. The risk of serious illness, including blood clots or other problems — even in the young — is much higher if you get COVID-19 infection than if you get the vaccine. And, if you skip vaccination, you are much more likely to get COVID-19 and be harmed.
Wondering about the safety of any care is wise. That is why we are sharing the evidence, which is clear: These vaccines protect many people and have very little risk — it is far safer to get vaccinated than to get COVID-19.
To keep you safe and to keep others safe, get a vaccine as soon as possible — we have supplies and vaccination clinics ready for you. Go to or contact whichever vaccination provider that is easiest for you; if you have a concern, ask your doctor or call ahead for advice. We want you to be safe.
Please encourage all 16 years old and older in your family and among your friends to get a vaccine. We will get this pandemic behind us if we all finish this last step.
DAVID ROTTHINGHAUS, MD
Chief Medical Officer
Butler Health System
JAMES W. BACKSTROM, MD
Chief Medical Officer
Armstrong County Memorial
Hospital
RUSSELL CAMERON, MD
Chief Medical Officer
Penn Highlands Healthcare
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The letter was signed by members of the Western Pennsylvania Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium, which also included chief medical officers from UPMC, Allegheny Health Network, Excela Health System, Heritage Valley Health System, St. Clair Hospital, Washington Health System, Pittsburgh VA Health System, Conemaugh Health System and Indiana Regional Medical Center.]