Some may be aware and some not that on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. Redbank Township (Clarion County) will hold the annual organization meeting. This meeting is where the supervisors vote or appoint the township secretary, treasurer, shaman, vice chairman, attorney, engineer, road master and the employees, along with wages for non-working supervisors. There will be other positions filled.
I am asking you once again, together with family, friends, neighbors and the many people outside of the township that called and voiced an opinion to get together and make a showing that can not go without notice. Just maybe we can change a bad policy and give you the voters what you voted in.
You all know I campaigned and ran on my experience as a working supervisor. I’m still very interested in filling that position for you. I also realize that approximately 350 of you petitioned the supervisors to do their elected duties with an attitude and willingness to work together in manner for which you elected them to do. All of Clarion County, including the firemen, emergency management and other offices, knows how that turned out.
At the meeting, if the supervisors still refuse to serve you, their electors, and work together, you can at least have the satisfaction of looking them in the eye and telling them that election day in May is not far away.
On Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. is the township auditors meeting. Again, I’m asking you all to get involved in this meeting. The purpose of this meeting is where your elected auditors set the wages, holidays and vacation days for the supervisors. I am sure that most are not aware what our benefits are and that you the taxpayers just purchased a new truck to the tune of approximately $175,000. The township is in need of several pieces of equipment. I felt that amount of money could have been spent more wisely by putting it toward our needs instead of one piece.
We all need to be more involved. Call (814) 275-4045 to let the township know you are coming to the meeting so there is time to get a facility that will house us all. We all have to be inside and able to hear.
TIM SHAFFER
Supervisor,
Redbank Township (Clarion County)
