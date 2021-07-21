This so-called Socialist has a lot of nerve to say Republican Senator Doug Mastriano’s election audit plan is a “disgrace to democracy.” Gov. Tom Wolf also said it’s a sham election audit.
Really, “Demon-crat” Wolf? You know the election was rigged. Also, Judicial Watch sued you and Pennsylvania to get the voter roll cleaned up, the thousands of illegal, dead people, still listed to vote. You lying Dems know there was fraud in the entire USA voting states. You should be ashamed of your cheating and helping to get a puppet as President of the USA, and Vice President Harris. China owned Biden and his family. Also, Governor Wolf, don’t you think that the COVID people you put in the nursing homes and the thousands you killed is a disgrace? You, Cuomo and most of the far left socialists should be in prison. Every Democrat-run state is a threat to our democracy.
Here’s another great disgrace: Maxine Waters. Judicial Watch has filed a House Ethics complaint on her. The complaint argues that she encouraged violence and attempted to intimidate the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Will the judges throw the case out? The liberal judges let murderers go.
Judicial Watch sued Adam Schiff for issuing subpoenas for phone records as part of his impeachment abuses of President Trump that was illegal. Of course, the Pelosi-Schiff House and their liberal judges have gone nowhere. There are no laws that cover these crooked Dems.
Your President Biden reversed President Trump’s policy protecting pre-born Americans from the organ harvesting and cutting up their bodies to use their skin, brains and eye balls for science. These federal agencies traffic these aborted parts using taxpayer money. Some fresh parts sell for $15,000. Are they doing God’s work?
Wow! Harris’ trip to the border sure changed the crisis.
Why won’t Biden talk about Cuba? Is it because the Democratic Party is backing communism? Take a good look at Cuba. Under Biden and his scumbags our country will be like Cuba and other communist countries. Stand proud and hold your heads high, you Biden backers.
These people turning their backs on our flag should be kicked out of our great nation when many men and women died for us and the flag.
Guess what? Myself and others think the name White House should be renamed the “Nut House.” Planters could make a fortune there.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg