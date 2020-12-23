Monday, Dec. 14, 2020: COVID vaccinations begin, Electoral College confirms Trump is a loser, Bill Barr resigns before T-Rump can fire him. Not a bad way to start the week.
However, questions still remain: How long will the gilded toad continue to claim he won? How long will the gullible continue to donate to his “Official Election Defense Fund” to “protect the results and keep fighting even after Election Day”? If you actually sent some money, you probably don’t appreciate me saying you were conned. In case you are not aware, the election defense fund had fine print noting that “donations would largely go towards 2020 debt retirement.”
Further, Trump’s current Save America leadership PAC, established Nov. 9, now confiscates 75 percent of donations, over which Trump will have control. That money can be used to shore up losses in his golf courses in Scotland, to pay for legal costs that he will incur in defending his organization in New York, and for repayment of about $400 million in personal loans that will be coming due soon, and for which he does not have the liquidity to meet.
A fool and his/her money are soon parted. Donate early and donate often.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.