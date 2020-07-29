It appears we are at a great crossroads as a nation. We must decide whether to get back on track as a sovereign and free nation, or we can allow ourselves to be torn apart at the seams and descend into a pit of chaos.
It is truly our choice as citizens of the United States of America to make.
As for me, I choose the original design of how our Founding Fathers envisioned a nation to be. The cornerstones of that original intent were freedom, liberty, justice and that all men are created equal. Out of the ashes of a horrendous war that took many lives, they put together this great nation. We Americans, imperfect as we are, have managed to stand the tests that time throws at every nation upon the earth.
So far, we are still standing and Almighty God has blessed us beyond belief.
Perfect and/or imperfect together we stand. As long as we remain united, and continue to run the race that is set before us, we will prevail far into the future. It is when we are fractured that we are found wanting, destitute or barren.
Any person, group or entity that wishes for us to be tearing ourselves apart is our enemy. They have a wicked design and a purposeful plan to take and destroy what has never been theirs. They are plunderers of all that is good. By using lies, threats, manipulations and outright thefts, they intend to do us all great harm. I refer to their collective schemes and mechanisms as “The Agenda.” It is an ancient and wicked force that enters in by many modern names: socialism, liberalism, progressivism, to name but a few. Yet, no matter the name given, setting people against each other always has the exact same effect that is begging for a very designer-engineered outcome. That outcome is known the world over as tyranny.
Should we choose to stand united, we remain a righteous nation that can’t be destroyed by impure motives either foreign or domestic. Staunch, brave and true, we are a fearless force of good. We must prevail through these ongoing storms, for it is our sacred duty. Our children’s children are counting on our generation not to break the sacred bond we now hold in our hands.
Yes we are at a great crossroads as a nation. It is well past time to embrace our inner grace, seek higher counsel and pray like never before. Pray for enlightenment. Pray for discernment to cut through the clutter raging all around us on a daily basis. And, most importantly, pray for peace.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township