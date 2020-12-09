To Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Butler):
Please know that I am a Democrat, but I am not a “hater.” I do not vote “straight” Democratic tickets, and I do respect the office which you hold.
Sadly, I can no longer respect you as holder of that office, and I am ashamed that you are my representative. Please stop these inane and seemingly endless lawsuits to overturn the demonstrably legal (including my own) votes of Pennsylvanians in favor of Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election.
What are you trying to accomplish here? Are you such a sycophantic supporter of Donald Trump that you think these fruitless attacks on our democracy don’t make you, and by extension us, look like fools?
Voters, not lawyers, elect our presidents. Are you simply trying to get your name into national headlines? Is this some attempt to gain Trump’s favor so that you are considered as his running mate in 2024?
Your constituency is more diversified than the Trump cult base, and I suggest that you start to represent the rest of us who see your lawsuits as an embarrassment and a despicable assault on our democracy.
LOWELL HEPLER
Meadville