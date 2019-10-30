Kelly Himes’ transparent political endorsement of her father (Oct. 9-10 issue) contains many factual errors and distortions allegedly occurring during our service to Madison Township. We would like to respond.
She claims we failed to pay 2016 payroll taxes. In truth, it was the last quarter of 2016 that the tax wasn’t paid, not the entire year. Our dedicated secretary-treasurer was fighting Stage 4 cancer (she succumbed three months later) and didn’t disclose her condition to us, nor did she show signs of being ill. Her years of pre-diagnosis service did not cause us to doubt her competence in making such payments. Her oversight was unintentional and to imply neglect on our part shows a lack of sympathy for her condition and is extremely disingenuous.
We never used taxpayer money to pay our medical bills, co-pays or out-of-pocket expenses. We challenge Himes for proof of these claims or an apology in print. These are outright lies, perhaps even libelous. Auditors Shons and Marsh never served together and did not provide any writing to the supervisors regarding paying our medical bills. Another lie.
We would like to see Himes’ ethics report. If she and her farther are working diligently, why does the balance sheet (as of Oct. 2, 2019) reflect a deficit? Why aren’t her payroll costs included in the official minutes? How much is she paying herself? We’ve seen how employing relatives presents a conflict of interest on a national level. And it’s playing out under our noses in Madison Township.
BENJAMIN STITT
Rimersburg
On Behalf of
John E. Buzzard and
Denny S. Montgomery