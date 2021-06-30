Some years ago I had the opportunity to stand at the window in Dallas of the infamous School Book Depository building from which Lee Harvey Oswald supposedly fired the three shots that continue to echo down the hallways of history.
Once I was there, and having been born and raised in deer hunting country, it appeared to me to be a more-or-less doable shot. Difficult, but definitely could have been accomplished by a skilled hunter. Yet, under the extreme overpowering pressure of conspiracy-stacked-upon-conspiracy, skewered facts, innuendo and rabbit-hole-narratives, that day’s events will forever be obscured, along with the true origins of those fateful shots. That reality has become a prime example of a true disservice to We The People and our need for a righteous outcome. A result that would have provided swift justice to whom (or whomever) was actually involved.
“A lie is still a lie, even if everyone believes it, just as the truth is still the truth, even if no one believes it.” — JFK Jr.
He also brazenly declared that he was going to bring the people to justice who killed his father. Obviously he believed a different “truth” than what was presented in the official Warren Report. For the record, he specifically said people (plural), not person (singular).
JFK Jr.’s quote couldn’t be more accurate. Yet, I also like the saying, “The truth is like gravity, it can not be denied.” I think I came up with that one. But, with full disclosure, I may have heard it or read it some time in the past. It is of no matter, for just like JFK Jr.’s quote above, it allows me to hope that eventually the real story, the factual version, will overcome all lies and obstacles to see the light of day. That is, at least I’ve always desired so. But, in this day and age, there are so many competing voices that overwhelm our daily dialogue with obscure fictions presented as facts. All while the truth is denigrated into dust. Obviously and purposely done so. Skewered so that the real truth, along with the real facts, will never be permitted to become the official version and welcomed as such into the historical record.
It appears to me that obscuring daily facts with an orchestrated flurry of competing narratives allows for us to be controlled, and then systematically herded away from finding out who is really pulling the levers of power in our society. To be much more specific in today’s modern lingo: What shadowy groups of hidden, agenda-driven individuals are really putting out the words scrolling across our elected officials’ teleprompters? Who writes and controls their daily talking points?
Without the freedom of truth we will continue to live within a fully controlled toxic existence. Until we force the gravity of actual facts and truths to pull down the curtain hiding the puppet-masters, we will never be allowed to see or hear the real truth. Only the truth can allow us, as a society, to boldly move with honest intent into our collective futures. We need the truth. We desire the truth. We deserve the truth. And, might I be so bold to add, there is no substitute for the truth. For as the ancient Biblical passage bluntly declares: “... the truth shall make you free.”
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township