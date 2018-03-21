Based on the outcome of three elections, I am beginning to think I am not of this world or, narrowed down, not of America and certainly not of Pennsylvania. There wasn’t anything enhancing about President Obama’s first term yet he was re-elected in 2012! Regardless of Gov. Wolf’s campaign vow to raise taxes and increase spending, he was elected! And not and again contrary to common sense, it looks as though Conor Lamb, who promised union support, wins over a much more qualified Rick Saccone! These election results are mind-blowing to conservatives and cheered by the liberals.
I was of a world under Presidents Eisenhower and Reagan that knew of conservative Democrats and not of horny Republicans (RINOs), and of a more conservative Hollywood with John Wayne riding the range. The times were good, America was great, we weren’t amuck in debt and there was no swamp to drain in Washington. Young folk didn’t hate capitalism and understood the pitfalls of socialism. The unions had less political clout thanks in part to an Academy Award movie, “On the Waterfront.” The news was reliable and not fake, and there was prayer in the schools.
An awakening of borderline liberals by conservative Black and Hispanic PACs is a must for the 2018 elections.
DICK ‘SMOKEY’
STOVER
West Newton
