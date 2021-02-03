Majority and Minority Senate Floor leaders must go, as they are divisive. They are not mentioned in the Constitution. The three branches of government — the Executive Branch, the Legislative Branch and the Judicial Branch — forming the roots of the United States tree of democracy, do not have a Dictatorial Branch, short of the veto power of any President in office and his right to wield his pen to enact Executive Orders, usually an action taken when the political flavor of the office needs change, much like changing drapes and carpet after a Presidential election.
The need to eliminate the Floor Leader Position is proved by once Majority Leader from Kentucky, Mitch McConnell, by misuse of his position. McConnell’s bullying tactics are evident since the inauguration of President Obama and McConnell’s misuse of power was a clear and present danger to democratic processes and values, allowing one man who represents his party constituents from one state, to have a dictatorial stranglehold on the democratic processes of the nation.
McConnell should keep his mouth shut, as the people in 49 states are not his constituents. Those words are the exact words he, McConnell used when attempting to stifle the free speech of President Obama, again those being, “He (Obama) should keep his mouth shut!”
If nothing else, McConnell proves the need to invoke term limits immediately to stop old white racists from damaging the nation to the point that Fox News and the web of cyber bullying outlets that followed Fox’s lead, would support McConnell more than a sitting President, unless that sitting President, in this case Trump, was an old white racist.
If racism is Christian, then non-whites should immediately and with haste, do as they do in AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) — go find a God of their own understanding, as a sober reminder of what just happened in this “Christian AmeriKKKa!”
President Obama had critiqued President Trump by stating that he should be a one-term President. Those prophetic words were considered an insult by Senator Mitch McConnell. He then said that President Obama “…should keep his mouth shut”!
Yet, even after Trump leading, by word only, a mob of insurrectionists, to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, McConnell did not say, “Trump should keep his mouth shut!”
To put this in wording we have learned from our last President, to show our growth from such a leader, we can surmise Trump could say, some say, “Little Mitchie Poo’s number one priority was to keep Obama a one-term President, and me his, at least, Number 2.”
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg