This tweeter not to be trumped is tweetered expressly for my conservative compatriots and for obstinate liberals conceivably capable of still being able to see the woods for the trees...
You damned non-conservative Democrat politicians don’t give a rat’s fanny how many immigrants cross the border, how many terrorists, how many criminals, how many rapists, or how many drugs. Your unmasked passion is to bait the crossed immigrants with freebies to gain their votes for election. Freebies paid for by American taxpayers and adding to the nation’s debt. And don’t kid anyone, you are anti-wall because you’re anti-Trump for beating your queen of corruption and socialistic advancement for the presidency.
DICK “SMOKEY”
STOVER
West Newton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.