The confirmation hearings for Amy Barrett were nothing but a hearing for the “Demon-crats” to make themselves look like real morons. It took forever for each one to read from their notes, and that caused people to try to understand if they were asking a question or explaining why they were. Mrs. Barrett held up her notepad and it was totally blank. She showed intelligence and knowledge of the law. I felt like holding a pity party for the whining Dems. Another waste of money by the do-nothing Democrats. They’ve done nothing the first four years of President Trump’s presidency, and if he gets reelected, it will be more of the same.
The greatest moment from the hearing was Feinstein and Lindsay Graham hugging each other and she told him he handled the hearing very well.
Did you know Biden was disappointed when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of conscience protections for nuns? This Catholic congregation serves the elderly, poor and dying. Biden promised to force the nuns to provide coverage for contraception and abortion-inducing drugs, or be subject to IRS fines. President Trump is fighting for the nuns. The “Demon-crats” dislike Catholics.
Why did the FBI hold back the records on Hunter and Joe Biden? This is corruption at its best. It’s time to get rid of Mr. Wray, the head of the FBI. More people being run by the socialist Democratic Party and the mainstream media. I think it’s time some of these crooks get jail time.
Also, if you want to be free and keep our country great, vote Red. Get rid of Twitter and Facebook. They are backing the Dems and they block conservative material.
By the way, instead of investigating Planned Parenthood’s sale of fetal body parts, Harris investigated the journalists who exposed them. Harris accepted a donation from Planned Parenthood for her Senate run after Biden chose Harris as his running mate. He will govern as an extremist.
Vote the Lord’s way. Keep Christianity alive. Support law enforcement.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg