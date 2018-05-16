I was intrigued by Union School District’s proposal to move to Mass Customized Learning (MCL). Since I’m very interested in learning how to help students be more successful, I wanted to offer my perspective from working over 25 years in education.
In my current position, I manage new course initiatives for a predominantly online institution serving more than 50,000 students. We’ve found success using similar self-paced programs such as ALEKS for students learning math and Soomo for English classes. However, when we first explored these products, we didn’t implement them to all students. Instead, we pilot them to a small sample of our student population to ensure it will be beneficial. We run pilots for one or more quarters and even up to a year; collecting data and analyzing results. In some cases, we work with the companies to fine-tune their products to better meet our students’ needs.
Therefore, my advice to Union is to test MCL in a small sample of classes to determine if it is effective with your specific student population. For instance, if there are two classes per grade level, choose one class to test MCL and the other class will be the control using the traditional method of instruction. Data can be collected by such methods as pre- and post-tests to measure how well students learn from each instructional method (MCL vs. traditional). Pre- and post-surveys can also be used to collect qualitative data about students’ overall feedback about the method.
I hope Union will consider piloting MCL for a small sample of their students, collecting data to verify if this new method will really be effective.
CHRISTY McHENRY
New Bethlehem
