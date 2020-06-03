We who live in New Bethlehem are fortunate in having two good grocery stores, as well as having other excellent business places.
Tom’s Riverside has been an excellent grocery store for New Bethlehem and the Redbank Valley area. For as long as it has been here, we have thought of it as a grocery store, of course, and one of which we could be proud.
Lately, however, plans are afoot to take a section of the store for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, namely beer and wine. This is surely inappropriate.
First of all, the store is located not far from Redbank Valley High School. I may be an old codger, but one has to wonder what young people will think when they see people buying and consuming alcoholic beverages in a grocery store. I imagine they will think that alcoholic beverages must not be too bad when they see that. In a grocery store.
One only needs to look at statistics to know how often drinking and driving causes crashes and deaths on our highways. The percentage is huge.
We may not have statistics, but how often does the use of alcoholic beverages disrupt marriages and families? If often leads to addiction and the use of illicit drugs. We certainly do not want to give youth, or anyone, the idea that alcoholic beverages are harmless.
All in all, it seems to me that to consume alcoholic beverages, then pick up one’s bag of groceries, throw it in the car, and head home is not good.
REV. ROGER A. SMITH
New Bethlehem