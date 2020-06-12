The Agenda continues, but finally the good people of America are starting to catch on since it has become so obvious that even the least observant amongst us sees it for what it is — nothing but calculated lies intertwined with wicked designs.
We’ve been “informed” by governmental officials that we must hide like cowards in the dark. Save yourselves from the dreaded outdoors! Keep sequestered from everything and everyone. Seems that they wish for us to become totally dependent on their whims, demands and decrees. Their demands have a prescribed outcome, a definitive goal, which is strip away everything that makes us human beings. Avoid contact with everyone, even your own family and those whom you love the very most. Moms, Dads, children, friends — all should be shunned until further notice. Notice to be given at an undefined time by an unaccountable technocrat. Stay away from public spaces. Parks, arenas, schools and campuses — all banned until further notice. Notice to be given arbitrarily by an unaccountable technocrat. Do not ask when. Or why. If you do so, you are to be vilified and declared an undesirable person unworthy of conversation.
Wear a mask, even through the porosity of a mask is three microns and the virus is less than one. Seems maybe masks aren’t the answer they proclaim them to be? But there are things that masks do quite well, they steal the smiles off of those around us while forcing us to breathe stale air thick with CO2 to the point of fatigue, causing outright loss of situational awareness. Makes a person wonder how many dizzy mask-wearers have stumbled into the path of an oncoming Mack truck? Would that death certificate be labeled “Death by COVID-19?” One can guess since the stats are so easily skewered for political gain.
Many questions must be asked. Questions that demand accountability. It has been discovered that more than 57 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania occurred in nursing homes and care facilities. Should this be true, exactly who gave the order to repopulate those facilities with COVID-19 patients whom were separated for obvious public heath concerns? Of all the actions related to this forced sojourn into the never-never-land of lockdown, this singular decree created horrific outcomes. It destroyed many lives. Dooming family and friends who lay helpless. Souls yearning with outreached arms, simply hoping for society’s most basic of protections.
We The People are not servants of the state! We are not property or wards. We are those who pay the bills. We toil the land. We freely serve those around us with love. We The People are the masters of the government and they answer to us. It is called the “Land of the Free” and the “Home of the Brave” because America was won at a great cost. Our freedoms are succinctly listed in the Bill of Rights. During the course of this pandemic, we never willingly gave up a single sliver of our God-given rights. It is well past time to reclaim all of those God-given rights. We The People must vote out every single one of these agenda-driven mini-tyrants and replace them with righteous leaders! We need fearless souls who will race valiant into the future while carrying the Torch of Freedom high for all to see.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township