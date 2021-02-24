I would like to thank Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson for going against the outrageous spending bill Gov. Wolf has presented to them. Donna has done more for Pennsylvania, the veterans, townships, gun owners and more. Too bad we can’t get her as a Clarion County commissioner. We can’t take too much more of “Demon-crat” big spending and taxes.
Socialist Biden said America is back. We are on our back, all right. This puppet, in 30 days, has killed thousands of jobs, put gasoline prices up, opened the border to drug cartels, killers and gangs, and is giving them free healthcare. He’s also paying $50,000 on every college student’s loan. Is he getting all this money from his Chinese buddies?
Because these God-fearing Dems are so afraid and hate Trump so much, they will undo all he did to make America great, even if it destroys America. Anyone who voted for Biden can stand tall and tell their kids they destroyed America.
Now Pelosi wants a commission. Remember Mueller’s investigation that cost millions and found nothing. This will go on another year because of loonies like Pelosi and Schumer. Pelosi knew days before the White House attack and said nothing. This attack was planned by the Democrats, Antifa, Soros and others so they could impeach President Trump.
Now, for the three wise men, the Clarion County Commissioners are getting $7.1 million in COVID money. We the taxpayers want to know what it is to be used for. We also want to know what all the $3 million-plus was used for. We would like to see all of the above published in the paper before they start spending the new money on their pet projects.
I see now they want more money for the East Brady tunnel. Is this going to be over $10 million? Wouldn’t it be more feasible to try to get industry into our county, instead of a playground? By the way, if you get hurt or bit by a copperhead on these trails, what do you do when there’s no cell phone service? Maybe you should put phones on the trails.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg