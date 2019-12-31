America has a cancer. An insidious disease that is eating away at all we hold necessary to being a truly great nation.
Things like decency, morality, honesty, compassion and respect for our laws are all being eroded away by this malignancy.
Worst of all is that this cancer has convinced half of our population that it is what this country needs. That it is what is best for the country.
This cancer has taken over our government leaders, who hold their positions of power paramount to their duty to the Constitution. They refuse to see that this cancer must be exiled back to the bowels of the hell it sprang from.
Now is the time. Now is the chance to make this country truly great again. Do not let this opportunity pass. Our country hangs in the balance.
JOHN YOUNT
Ford City