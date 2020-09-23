The dilemma for some Christians is real. Are you a Christian if you support abortion or life? Biden or Trump? Homosexual marriage or traditional/Biblical marriage? These questions are a cause of division in our society. Those who want division and chaos love this. Divided we fall. With an election coming up, the arguments grow louder and more pronounced. But why? Christians have a duty to God and Country, but not politics. You, as a Christian, are also an American.
This election season remember, your faith is between you and God. You will have to answer to God for everything you do, including the reasons for your vote.
What should we be most concerned with as Americans in this and any election?
Answer: The Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These documents are unique in the world. Without them, we are not America. I could end here, but allow me to elaborate over the next few weeks, as there is a word limit.
American Christians are not one-issue voters and to describe them as such is wrong. All Christians want freedom of religion and the right to assemble, pray, sing and commune. All Christians know Jesus and have accepted him. Focus on our love: of God, for our fellow humans, and of a country that allows all.
As Americans, we should be looking at policy, not personality. Focus on policies which will restore our foundations, our rights, and freedom to assemble, including in church.
M.A. CRAWFORD
New Bethlehem