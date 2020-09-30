What should we be most concerned with as Americans in this and any election? Hint, it is not personality nor physical appearance.
Answer: Our Founding Documents. These documents are unique in the world. Without them, we are not America. Allow me to address them. This week, let us look at the Declaration of Independence.
Our rights come from God, not man. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
As Americans, we must vote for men and women who will uphold these truths. They must acknowledge God, not government, grants us our rights and freedom. Which of our candidates is closest to this mandate? Which major party acknowledges God, and which one wants to remove God? Christians must be aware and know before casting a vote.
God wants nations and individuals to acknowledge Him. America’s founding does acknowledge Him. We are a Judeo-Christian nation.
The first document of our new nation ends with these words and leaves no doubt our political leaders must acknowledge God sincerely, “...appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, ... And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence...”
We must endorse our foundations.
M.A. CRAWFORD
New Bethlehem