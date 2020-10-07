Americans, we have a foundation which must be restored.
Our Constitution is unique in the world. Without it, we are not America. This country can fall just as many others have done, but only if we change our foundations. It is time to restore government to the confines of the Constitution.
Our Constitution limits government and creates the division of the branches. The President is the CEO. Congress writes law. Judges test those laws against the Constitution and do not write law. Sadly, I feel that too many have forgotten or never learned this. Shouldn’t we demand all these branches of government get back within the limitations the Constitution assigns?
Christians need to acknowledge how God is shown within the three branches of government. Isaiah 33:33: For the Lord is our Judge [we have a judicial branch], the Lord is our Lawgiver [we have a legislative branch], the Lord is our King [we have a “ruling” branch, our executive branch].
In the Federalist Papers, James Madison wrote, “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elected, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”
The U.S. Constitution gives sovereignty to “the people” and makes our government the protector of our freedoms. Our rights and freedoms are granted to us by God.
Before you vote, check your feelings at the door and know which candidates want to protect your rights.
M.A. CRAWFORD
New Bethlehem