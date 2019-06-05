Picture yourself lying in the grass, enjoying the young men practice football. Taking advantage of the little bit of shade on the whole field — the school field, in the public, not doing a thing wrong. Then you are approached by a man, telling you that you are harassing a female and you have to leave. So, the manager of the Youth Football League approaches a grandma lying on the grass, doing absolutely nothing wrong, telling you that you have to leave. When met with resistence, since he had no reason to make you leave, then lying to you and saying only parents are allowed to be there, according to the by-laws. You ask him to see the by-laws, and was advised he did not have them. So you say you would leave, when he told the other grandparents to leave. That did not happen.
Fifteen minutes later, the police show up and go over to the grandma lying in the grass again. Again you are told you had to leave again, because a female told them, you were harassing her. After eight threats of trespassing charges, being taken out of the field by police, in front of the young men, the police officers left, without issuing any charges.
So up to this point, a female has intentionally made false accusations against you, and the manager of the Youth Football League inappropriately used his authority as the manager and acted on lies and threatens you. And then five days later they tried very hard, in my opinion, to make you do something inappropriate or illegal. They did not succeed. So what would you do, knowing that your rights were violated? You would go to the appropriate officials and tell them what has transpired.
So you go to Mayor Tim Murray, in hopes he can point you in the right direction. What a joke, and complete waste of time, because Mayor Murray spits out some false information and fails to tell you the correct road you should take. Intentional or not? Unprofessional, yes. And Mayor Murray does not correct his “mistake,” for a lack of a different word, somebody else gives you the proper information.
So you go to the police committee only to find more incompetent and irresponsible people that we pay. Sandy Mateer, president of the town council, leader of the police committee acts as inappropriately as the others. What were her words to this innocent grandma? “If we admit fault, it will open us up for more liability.” Yet there was a disorderly and harassment charge placed on grandma about 20 days after the incident, which was later dropped. So, Sandy Mateer is the judge, jury and ruler of all — apparently. I received an unbelievable letter representing our town council in December 2018, stating I was trespassing, when obviously I was not. The other members of town council should be embarrassed and irate that Sandy Mateer is ruining their names with her actions. The solicitor for the town is just as “inappropriate.” They are abusing their authority at the citizens’ expense.
Yes, this could have been any one of you, but it was me, whose rights were violated. Repetitive? Yes. Finished? No!
To be continued...
TAMMY KELLOGG
New Bethlehem