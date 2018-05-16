The New Bethlehem Civic Club wants to thank everyone who participated in the AMBA blood screening event on Saturday, May 12. We especially want to thank the many participants who have remained faithful to our program.
This year marked 42 years that the New Bethlehem Civic Club has sponsored the AMBA blood screening program for the residents of New Bethlehem and surrounding area. Please put a reminder on your calendar for next year. The date for 2019 is Saturday, May 11. We can only continue the sponsorship of our programs and projects with support from participants.
Thanks also to Glenn Watson of Clarion Printing for providing the posters, Marburger Dairy for donating the orange juice and milk for the program, and to the club members who helped at all stations.
The AMBA program is the primary fund raising project of the Civic Club. As a result of this effort we are able to provide two college scholarships to Redbank Valley High School seniors, and support financially many community projects and activities.
We look forward to seeing everyone next year.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Coordinator,
New Bethlehem
Civic Club AMBA
Wellness Program
