We found out that even our so-called local borough council knows better than the residents of the borough. Even when you have a signed petition from the majority of residents against it. Despite that, Mike Tharan and the majority of council knows better what we need.
More than two years ago it was shot down when residents came to the borough meeting and voiced their objection to placing speed bumps throughout the borough. But, no. Mike Tharan decided that the residents of South Bethlehem didn’t know what was best for them. So he decided to bring it up again and push it through, despite the objections and instead of letting our residents voice their opinion.
Despite the speed bump, people still drive through the stop sign. What is next, spike strips?
I have lived in this borough longer and have paid more taxes to this borough than most any other residents of the borough, including Mike Tharan. So, next time you have to vote for someone to represent you in the borough, remember that they only vote for what they want, not for what the majority of the residents say they want.
Remember that our borough meetings are the first Monday of the month. This date, too, was changed due to Mike Tharan’s convenience. I need your help to set this right!
ROLLY MILLER
South Bethlehem