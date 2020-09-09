Hinden’ Biden has lied so much and reversed his agenda, can we really believe anything that he spews out of his mouth? He and his boy were in thick with China, so if he gets elected, guess what will happen to our great country. Socialism. And Biden will destroy this country. He will tax us to oblivion, take our guns, and take away our freedom that so many men and women died for to keep us free and safe.
According to the newsletter The Guardian, Obama personally directed a criminal investigation to get rid of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Joe Biden was right in the middle of it. The meeting was held on Jan. 5, 2017. Obama, Brennana, Loretta Lynch, Strzck, Biden, Comey and Clapper were at this meeting. During the meeting, President Obama coached FBI director James Comey and the others how to cover up his administration’s role in creating the Russia-Trump collusion hoax. Joe Biden suggested using the Logan Act, a law which forbids private citizens from engaging in unauthorized correspondence with foreign governments, against Flynn. Obama also started this division in our country, not President Trump. Thank you, Obama.
How about Sneaky Pelosi getting her hair done in a salon when all were closed for the virus, and with no mask. She called it a setup, and wants an apology. Her and her “Demon-crats” are holding up the stimulus because they want money for their special perks. What a waste of human life these far Left morons are.
If you want to live in a lawless country, vote for Biden and socialism. Our entire country will be like Portland, Chicago, New York, Seattle and other Democrat-run cities and states.
If you people are smart and don’t want socialism, vote Red. If President Trump makes it and you aren’t happy, leave the USA.
Now the “Demon-crats” want to take “one nation under God” out of the pledge of allegiance. Our nation cannot survive without God.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg