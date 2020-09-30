These do-nothing, waste-of-taxpayer-money “Demon-crats” are already talking of impeaching President Trump. These far Left socialists are totally insane and a disgrace to our country.
Watch how the “Demon-crats” treat Mrs. Barrett who President Trump appointed to the Supreme Court. They have already said because she is a Catholic, she is not fit for the job. Feinstein, Schumer and others didn’t want Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court because he was a Catholic and didn’t believe in abortion. These Dems and socialists want nothing to do with anything involving the Lord. They want to take down figures of Christ and take “one nation under God” out of the Pledge of Allegiance. Lord have mercy on us!
Also, all you men and women who own guns: Beware of Hidin’ Biden and socialist Harris as they want to rid our country of guns and law enforcement. Won’t that be great having the looters, burners and thugs being our new law enforcers. How can we protect our family and property with no guns and no law to call?
When President Trump gets elected for another four years, and this rioting goes on, I hope he brings out the military and stops it once and for all. These demon fools claim they are peaceful protests.
Also, Pennsylvania, Ohio and others, there will be no more fracking. There goes more jobs. The Dems are so stupid they don’t realize that no work means no money for the federal government to pay for all the free stuff Biden is giving away.
Are these socialists brain dead? Vote Blue “Boo-Hoo” — Vote Red “Well Fed.”
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg