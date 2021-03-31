The shootings in Colorado that killed 10 people were at the hands of a 21-year-old Muslim named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Alissa was already on the FBI radar, and family and friends warned he had mental and social problems. With the most extensive gun control measures in the land, Alissa slipped through the cracks and purchased a weapon. Colorado abolished the death penalty one year ago this March, which may have been sadistically motivational for the killer. All of the victims were white; is this a hate crime?
Socialist Democrats have been on the MSM spouting out talking points with reasons to relieve America of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Remember this, these elected officials swear an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution at the beginning of each term. Have they ever read the U.S. Constitution or Bill of Rights? It should never be the decision of a politician to decide what your choice of weapons are to sufficiently defend yourself and family. Banning weapons will only create yet another black market for weapons and put them in the wrong hands.
On March 3, a Ford SUV (eight passenger) carrying 25 illegal aliens collided with a truck killing at least 13 people in California. Where is the outcry for the 13 dead? Should we ban all Ford SUVs? Or should we put the responsibility firmly where it belongs, with the smugglers? The same applies to weapons; they always need to be picked up and deployed by someone, and that someone should be on trial, not the weapon.
The left has been trying to disarm 110 million legitimate gun owners who own over 400 million guns. They never concentrate on the most violent cities in America with illegal weapons. If the Socialist Democrats were correct, the sound of gunfire should be constant, day and night, from coast to coast, but it is not. Actually the reason for the “quiet” is because there are so many weapons, the predators aren’t sure who is carrying a weapon, so they steer clear. Predators always prey on the weak, and that will be those who would be denied the right to defend themselves. In addition there are tens of thousands of illegal aliens walking into this country unchecked. How many thousands of illegal weapons are they bringing across the border? Are they required to walk through a metal detector?
If you believe China has meddled in our elections, our military intelligence, our finances, our technology, you must surely know that they have been intentionally interfering with our freedoms. The Chinese have been trying to subvert our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights for decades so they can continue to acquire unfettered access and power in America, and the fact that one out of three households have legal weapons is a real problem. The Chinese may consider bombing us, but they will never risk an invasion as long as the citizens have weapons and the Second Amendment. The same applies to our own tyrannical government — the Second Amendment keeps them at bay as well.
Slow Joe is already stating he does not need to go through Congress to ban your weapons; he will do it with executive orders. To hell with the three branches of government, the Bill of Rights, and the U.S. Constitution! Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Democratic Party, all believe in “one world rule” and all have received billions of dollars from the Chinese to assure the general population in America will be “compliant” when the Chinese arrive to take power. The Chinese have exterminated over 100 million of their own countrymen, do you really want any involvement with them?
”The Constitution of most of our states and of the United States assert that all power is inherent in the people; that they may exercise it by themselves; that it is their right and duty to be at all times armed.” — Thomas Jefferson on June 5, 1824.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora