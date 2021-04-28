Recognizing the impact of COVID-19 on households and businesses in Armstrong County, the county is working to keep wages and benefits for its employees at a level that is sustainable for the County and its taxpayers.
The county’s non-union employees received a 1.8 percent pay increase for 2021, based on the Consumer Price Index average increase over the past three years. County employees enjoy an excellent defined benefit pension that is mandated by the Pennsylvania County Code. Employees also enjoy excellent health care coverage and currently contribute just 10 percent of the health care premium toward the cost of their coverage. In-network health care deductibles are completely covered by the county.
Since May 2020, the county has been bargaining with its Corrections Officers, Court-Appointed and Court-Related bargaining unit employees, which are all represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 538. All three groups have the right to go to interest arbitration if an agreement cannot be reached at the collective bargaining table. An interest arbitration hearing is currently scheduled for July 28, 2021. The county participated in the interest arbitration process in 2019 and it will do so again if an agreement cannot be reached with these three groups before the hearing on July 28. The county made recent offers to the Corrections Officers and Court Related groups that were very fair offers under the current economic circumstances.
In its most recent offer to the Corrections Officers bargaining unit, which is represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 538, the County offered a 1.8 percent base wage increase for 2021, a 2 percent base wage increase for 2022, and a 2.2 percent base wage increase for 2023. Due to high levels of sick leave utilization at the jail, the county also sought changes to contractual sick leave provisions that currently permit employees to use sick days before they earn them and that permit employees to use sick days at the “employee’s discretion.” The only other changes in the county’s most recent offer to the Corrections Officers involved modifying the parties’ contractual grievance procedure in relatively minor ways. The Corrections Officers have not accepted that offer. If no agreement is reached, the independent interest arbitrator will decide on the wage rates and other contractual issues following the interest arbitration hearing on July 28.
The county also made a recent offer to the Court-Related bargaining unit, which is also represented by Teamsters Local Union 538 and which contains Deputy Sheriffs and other employees related to the functioning of the courts who are not directly appointed by the Court. Under the county’s offer, most bargaining unit employees would have received the same 1.8 percent increase for 2021 that the county’s non-union employees received and would receive increases in both 2022 and 2023 based on the Consumer Price Index three year average increase. The Deputy Sheriffs would have received 2 percent base wage increases in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with a significant increase to the starting rate. The current starting rate of $14.25 per hour would have increased to $16 an hour, with all Deputy Sheriffs who are currently below $16 per hour increasing to that amount effective January 1, 2021. However, the parties have not reached a final agreement, due in part to disagreement over an additional 25 cents per hour sought by the union for certain Deputy Sheriffs.
The Collective Bargaining Agreements with the County’s Probation Officers and CYS employees expire at the end of 2021 and the county will be commencing bargaining soon with those groups. Bargaining is also ongoing with a group of employees who report to the commissioners and are represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 538 as well as the County Detectives.
The county is confident that the ongoing negotiations will result in wages and benefits that are fair for its employees and sustainable for the County and its tax payers.