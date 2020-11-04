The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) wants to thank all who made our Artist’s Choice raffle a big success.
Crafts and works of art were on display in the Artist Window on Kellys Way in East Brady from Oct. 1-26. Ten local artists/crafters created and donated one-of-a kind items for this event. The drawing took place on Oct. 26 at Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence.
Art/craft winners:
• Beth Kostella (“Purple Butterfly” acrylic painting on wood by Paula Jack).
• Beth Kostella (“Orange Pepper in a Lollipop Universe” acrylic float painting by Luke Hager).
• Beth Singer (“B. Walnut” turned bowl and candle holder by Jim Scott).
• Bob Nelson (“2020 Rug” crocheted T-Shirt rug by Linda King).
• Jimmy Mortimer (“Snowman” and “Reindeer” netting wreaths by Beth Kostella).
• Butch Corman (“Bringing Home Christmas” acrylic painting on slate by Cindy Monrean).
• Butch Corman (“Purple Pansy” acrylic painting on canvas by Jenny Switzer).
• Gloria Walzak (“Fire Lily” quilted wall hanging by Shirley Loose).
• Kay Weibel (“Wild Flower Pumpkin” acrylic painting on styrene by Kim Patsy).
• Dean Murray (“Flicker Lamp” vintage blow torch lamp with base by Dave Bowser).
All proceeds from the raffle benefit local community projects of the EBADC.
GAYLE WRIGHT
Vice President and Raffle Chairperson
EBADC