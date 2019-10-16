While standing in line at a VA primary care in Tennessee, to schedule cataract surgery for both eyes so I can keep my job, I was intrigued by a man saying to a VA employee, “Go Germany, that Merkel is winning for we Germans, right.” The VA employee nodded and said, “They are all just guests, there and here.”
The woman who was handling me looked at them with a look I interpreted as trepidation. I assumed they were referencing Angela Merkel’s changing stance on her once open door immigration policy to those being persecuted in Syria and other Eastern European and Mid East countries. However, recent news suggests Kurds will be knocking on the doors of other countries no doubt, to escape Erdogan’s thugs, who even were overlooked when they beat up people on the streets of America in 2018, here in the U.S. with diplomatic immunity.
What intrigued me however was the support of Germany by these men. My ancestral ties to Israel, Scotland and Ireland have induced a similar zeal at times, over my 66 years. For instance, I support Brexit but also support the right of Scots to oppose it, for their benefit.
I support both Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan, if removal of Netanyahu occurs after corruption charges prove to be factual.
The real question of my opinion is why did the ancestors of these German U.S. citizens give up patriotism of their fatherland and emigrate to America? Why did some of my ancestors do similar? Germany failed its attempt at a world coup after Hitler and needed the U.S. Marshall Plan, a type of forced welfare, to recover. However most Germans emigrated here before Hitler’s attempt to play a God. So why did they, and why did mine?
In my opinion, we all need to be careful in our patriotic zeal of nations that failed in the past, and learn from their mistakes to keep America great. Perhaps as Christianity is the real thread of majority running through this Great Land, we should recall, love, not hate, is the message of Christianity.
I tilt my kilt, toss a shamrock and cover my bald spot with a kippah, to honor all Germans and others in America who have moved on from the failed systems their ancestors, like mine, escaped from, to come to America, and embrace and spread Christian love.
If President George Bush and Ellen DeGeneres can be friends, perhaps Americans in general can do similar. Who can know?
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion