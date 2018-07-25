Have any voters asked what the Democrats have done for the people of the USA? One word describes their accomplishments: Nothing.
All they are doing is trying to destroy President Trump. Democrats should be real proud of their people in government getting paid for obstruction.
Did you see the loonies protesting in D.C. in front of an empty house in the pouring rain and yelling like idiots? I think there is a place for these people — including Waters, Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, Brennan (who voted for a communist), Whoopi, Bear, Mueller, Rosenstein and all the other Deep State and Far Left Democrats — and it is a psych ward. These people have totally lost it.
Now we have them wanting a socialist government. God help us. They want everything free and not one of them has said how this will be paid for. Socialism has not worked in other countries and they are pushing it in the USA. They want open borders, illegals allowed to vote, eliminate ICE, etc. Do you think these people will use their money to keep us? Guess again. You will be in soup lines, no cars, homes and be under the government’s control. Your lives are at stake.
If you have children and grandchildren, you better think about what their lives will be like. All this trouble and racism was caused by Obama and Holder. Trump is bringing back our freedom of religion and our love for this country which the Left took away.
Before you go to vote, pray to the Lord and ask what is best for the USA.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
