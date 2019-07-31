After reading Christine Adams’ letter, I got to wondering which Bible she is reading — the Koran or the Holy Bible? The Holy Bible tells you not to have so much hatred in your heart as the Far Left has for President Trump. Her party stands for abortion and same sex marriage, and Democrats have done nothing to help our country. All they want is to get Trump out as president.
Mueller looked like a total idiot during his testimony. He wasn’t involved in Trump’s investigation — only to take taxpayers’ money. Did you actually see kids in private prisons or did you get your information from CNN or MSNBC? They are always calling the race card, and the Far Left are the racist ones. Also, the Dems want nothing to do with God, the Bible and religion. Why do you think they want socialism so bad?
I also see where [letter writer] Steve [Smith] from Virginia must have gotten his governor and the sexual abuser cleaned up. They sure covered that up.
Now take Schiff and Nadler; they are two of the biggest wastes of mankind there is. They are both liars and these two shouldn’t be drawing a paycheck along with Chucky, Pelosi, Brennan, Clapper and all the Dems in the House.
I do believe the Lord put Trump in as president and I believe he will do it in 2020. If he gets re-elected there will be a mass exodus of movie stars, Dems and anti-Americans leaving our county. Oh, Happy Day!
Judicial Watch is still investigating the FISA warrant, Hillary paying for the dossier, Fisher, Wiseman (Mueller’s pit bull). The Far Left Dems and the deep state are involved in the most corruption our country has ever seen. By the way, read William Strong’s letters in the papers — he is right on in his letters.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg