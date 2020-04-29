Ten years to accumulate 22 million jobs to our nations workforce, and five weeks to watch 26.5 million jobs vanish into thin air to a pandemic. Arguably, we overreacted to irrational hysteria and sensationalism that has been televised 24/7 for two months. To date, many states have not reached triple digits in deaths from the virus, and the majority of deaths have been in nursing homes with patients 65 and older, who had two or more preexisting conditions. Predictably the loss of lives would be in large cities with large populations of homeless people, and the least effected would be in rural areas. At this writing, 16 states have less than 300 fatalities, and 17 states less than 100 fatalities; several of these states have single digit fatalities.
Government impulsively invoked a universal “shelter in place” order and threw $3.7 trillion at the pandemic to stem the tide of the coronavirus and its effects on society. This may be the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back.” Locking down the states en masse was grossly reckless, unreasonable and undoubtedly may have put our economy in an irreversible tailspin. The one positive event that government proposed was to invest in our infrastructure, this will at least create many new jobs directly and indirectly that actually benefits the taxpayer.
Millions of families’ lives have been shattered by the “stroke of a pen” that denies them their inalienable rights. Our civil liberties were essentially trampled and revoked as soon as the governors restricted your rights to move about freely, and issued mandatory closing of your place of business or work place, and confined each of us to the equivalent of house arrest. Simply put, the restrictions and guidelines are extremely overreaching, and commonsense was replaced with nationwide insanity. Sometimes less is more, less would have been appropriate in this situation.
Using the term “essential workers” categorized us into “classes” so inept politicians could arbitrarily differentiate between those they deemed necessary, and the rest of us. No government official should ever have the sole discretion to decide whether or not your chosen vocation is essential, that is entirely up to the individual. Both amazing and telling is that marijuana shops, abortion clinics, liquor stores, and lottery ticket vendors fell under the “essential” category, and places of worship were “locked down.” Furthermore, there is a growing backlog of patients who are being denied elective surgery, it is time to think of them, their needs are also “essential.”
Like lemmings off a cliff, the general populace subscribed to the notion that COVID 19 was going to kill millions of people. In an effort to save lives, we obediently complied. The mandates were blanket coverage, without consideration given to population density or demographics. A simple reasonable request for those out in public to wear a face mask, use hand sanitizer, and maintain a reasonable distance would have sufficed in the broadest of situations throughout the entire nation. Americans always adapt, this would have been no exception.
“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora