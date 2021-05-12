Once again I’m taking pen in hand, first to tell you my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude with the support and trust that you all have given me throughout the years. Especially the past few years. As you all know, we went through some trying times together. We still have a few bumps, but I am happy to report that we are getting that worked out and once again moving in a positive direction.
Now, down to the business at hand. Ernie Bowersox, Redbank Township’s one and only employee with his many skills has contributed greatly in this positive direction. Ernie is an equipment operator, good welder and fabricator with many years of experience, a mechanic, CDL driver, the best road mower we have had, and I have only worked with one other man (Clem Monrean) that worked as hard as Ernie. Most importantly, he is experienced. His work ethic and qualifications have made a huge different. You would have to be blind not to notice.
So, for all these reasons, I am asking you for your support and trust to elect Ernie Bowersox for our next township supervisor. Democrats can do so just by checking in the box by Ernie’s name. Republicans must write the name Ernie Bowersox in the space for Redbank Township Supervisor. If you are not sure, please ask the poll workers for help. They will be happy to do so.
Before I close, I would like to leave you with a word of caution. The Republican candidate has been wanting to do away with our working supervisors and have all employees instead. I do not support this, nor do I believe that this would be in the best interest of the township. My 30-plus years of experience knows that an employee will not serve the township or you, and care for our equipment, as well as an elected person. That is why most supervisors in Pennsylvania are working supervisors.
Your vote in electing a working supervisor creates a strong sense of loyalty to duty to this position. If it does not, you change it in the next election.
Please go vote for our most qualified candidate, Ernie Bowserox.
TIM SHAFFER
Supervisor
Redbank Township
(Clarion County)