I wrote two weeks ago asking you to circle Nov. 5 as a reminder to go vote. The majority of us have been waiting for this day. Tuesday, Nov. 5 will be our day to finally be heard. On that day we all have the opportunity to have our voices be recognized by speaking out with our votes.
Most of us started this correction in April in the primary election. The election produced an overwhelming victory for Kenneth Lee. Our votes were very clear about our dissatisfaction and that we all wanted changes. However, this all fell on deaf ears and an unwillingness to work together as elected. There was no change and the conditions worsened.
For the betterment and a more positive outcome for the township and residents, Tuesday, Nov. 5, will be the day to put an end to this childish situation. Do not let yourself be fooled by write-ins or malicious lies and untruths that would make a best-seller. I realize that most have already figured that out when approximately 350 of you signed a petition asking for a correction, and then again in the primary where there was an overwhelming victory for Kenneth Lee. This should speak volumes to those that are being misled and not sure.
Be advised there will be no one at the election halls to tell you “we’ll talk about this later” or to “sit down your time is up” or tell you “your vote is not on the agenda so we can’t help you.”
For those who have special needs, the ladies at the polls are more than happy to make you feel comfortable in helping you get your vote recorded. Remember: every vote counts. As I said before, I’m very much looking forward to working with Kenny.
I am personally asking you all to please make a special effort to vote for Kenneth Lee. I also would like to thank you all for your concerns and heartfelt support through the years.
TIM SHAFFER
Supervisor
Redbank Township
Clarion County