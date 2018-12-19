As there is fake news, so must there be authentic news. And thus this attempt to steer you in the direction of authenticity and away from the mis-news of the media that’s proven itself subservient to the liberal/progressive politicians.
Let’s begin with the topic of socialism being such a hit with so many students and also with those accustomed to freeloading, thanks to liberal/progressive politicians like Sanders and Pelosi, and college professors in the mold of William Ayers. The naked almost silent truth is that 1.6 million people have fled Venezuela and an additional 5,000 are leaving every day since adopting socialism in 2015.
Next, there’s the topic of climate control reaping the wild wind blame for all the phenomenally adverse weather. Perhaps the liberal progressives and their scientists are ignorant or play dumb to the topic of chemtrailing and what the airborne spraying of chemicals can foster.
And on the topic of immigration, you can bet on the prevalence of “lies, damned lies and statistics.”
When I think of how this country, our America, has progressed since 1775 and what the Greatest Generation is relinquishing, especially since Obama’s misguided and veiled leadership, it just about makes this grown patriot cry. And that’s an authentic fact. With the disappearance of conservative Democrats and the grooming of radical leftism, I now see patriotism in conservatism and subversion in liberalism.
Allowing the nation’s division to worsen and socialism to prevail and another revolution with conservatives battling liberals for their independence, freedom and liberty, is conceivably not a mirage on the horizon from my crow’s seat.
DICK “SMOKEY”
STOVER
West Newton
