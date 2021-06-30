I was lucky enough to witness one of the best, if not the best, Little League game ever on Thursday night. It was the divisional tournament final between Shick’s Insurance from Rimersburg and the Smith team from New Bethlehem. What a spectacular display of skill, determination and great sportsmenship.
A very wise man told me recently that there can only be one winner. Not so. Maybe one winning team, but every player on that field played their hearts out. They were all winners. I’m not saying that it was a perfect game with no mistakes, but no one gave up. No one quit trying. They gave it their all until the very last pitch.
Every player and every coach should be exceptionally proud of all your season-long efforts. It was evident how much hard work you’ve put into the game. Thank you for a wonderful experience. We will be talking about this game for a very long time.
MARY BENTON
Hawthorn