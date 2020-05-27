These “Demon-crats” will go to any length to take President Trump down and ruin our great country and turn it into a socialist country.
They have no remorse from people dying from the virus. The Dems wanted a recession to destroy our economy after President Trump’s actions made the economy the best it ever was. The Dems won’t give President Trump any credit, yet they talk about Obama being so great. Obama started this division in our country, started by openly saying they wanted to eliminate Christianity.
How about the “Demon-crat” governors and mayors wanting to keep businesses closed to keep our economy bad?
What about Cuomo and our Democratic Gov. Wolf sending people with the virus into retirement homes and rest homes? Cuomo killed over 1,700 old folks. How many died by the actions of Gov. Wolf? Another big waste as are all the “Demon-crat” governors and mayors. Cuomo said old people are going to die anyway.
How about Pelosi’s $3 trillion bill she and her cronies passed? Nothing to help the virus situation. When she talks she sounds like a poop salesman with a mouth full of samples.
Do you people think this is bad now? You better hope this country never goes to socialism. What you have now, you can kiss goodbye. If you want freedom of speech, religion, freedom to do what you want, vote Red. If you want to be under government control on every freedom you have, vote Blue and then sit around and cry about what you did.
Our children and grandchildren will suffer. Their future is in our hands.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg