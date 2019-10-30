Do the taxpayers of Madison Township (Clarion County) want to keep our roads and our treasury in good shape, and money in the bank? If so, vote for Lanny Himes. Lanny and Bill Murray have done an excellent job. They don’t lay at the shop half the day like the old wannabe supervisors.
I would think the people would do what’s best for the township, not do what Benji Stitt wants you to do. It seems as though Benji makes the bullets and some of you are being used by him to shoot them.
I am shocked that supervisor Greg Seybert is turning his back on the taxpayers and going along with buddy Benji and backing John Buzard.
When we had to have a supervisor appointed by Judge Arner, I went to the courthouse and told the judge that Greg was the most qualified to be appointed. Thanks, Greg, you sure had me fooled.
If Benji wants someone to be a supervisor, why doesn’t Mr. Wonderful run for the job himself?
Also, the people in Wildcat should have had a new bridge by the church, instead of a million dollar bridge on Solida Road that is one lane and on a “no winter maintenance” road. When we questioned Montgomery at the meeting about it, he said it was a mistake; it should have been the bridge by the church.
We took time and drained nine people out of the swamp, now it’s up to the voters to keep it clean. You wouldn’t believe the corruption involved when they were supervisors.
Are you going to vote for your friend, or someone that has proven they can do the job? Kelly, Lanny, Bill — the amazing three.
Kudos to Gene Mortimer. His letter in last week’s paper was the truth and right on.
Do the voters want someone sitting in a machine eight hours a day, or do you want two guys that get out and work? The township’s success is in your hands.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg