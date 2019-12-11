On Sept. 17, I attended the New Bethlehem Borough Council meeting, had five minutes to tell over a years’ worth of information, then gave me five more minutes after the meeting only to have Sandy Mateer argue the “facts” with me and divert from answering my questions. I asked Sandy the question of how she got the authority to be the accuser, jury and judge.
So, on Nov. 19, I again went to the council meeting, because my question needed an answer and I had more questions I did not get to ask before. I asked Sandy Mateer why she has not responded to me after two months and of course she never replied after our February 2019 meeting with the solicitor. She advised me that the police committee — her and Lisa Kerle — did talk to me for quite some time last year about my family situation and there is nothing they can do to fix that. I said she was right about that, but that is not what I am talking about. I was referring to the inappropriate/illegal actions of the police officers that they (the council) are responsible for. She said she sent me a letter (Dec. 18, 2018), representing the council, and apparently before the solicitor was talked to about this situation.
She stated I was trespassing and was charged, so in essence get over it. Yet Sandy Mateer took it upon herself to tell the police to drop the charges — disorderly conduct and harassment. Officer Bowser threatened me with trespassing eight times on the night of the incident, where I was sitting in grass not talking to anyone and being told by Officer Bowser that I had to leave a public place. To trespass on a public place, you have to be violating some other law, such as being disorderly, drunk or harassing. Remember the police were told I had been charged with harassment, which as a lie, and if they would have done their job properly, they could have verified in 30 seconds I had not been.
As a previous lawyer, Mateer did a real terrible job trying to convince anyone that I had done something wrong, which is what she was trying to do, because the facts were saying I did not. And that is what she and Chief Ryan and Tim Murray have been doing in this town for years to other innocent citizens. It appears I may be a little smarter then she thought or at least more honest than her.
Then I directed a question to Mayor Tim Murray sitting at the table, not able to look at me, and asked him why he denied me that information of a police committee from day one. Twenty-one days after the incident, another public official told me about the committee. Sandy Mateer replied that the police committee was not active at that time. She won’t answer the questions I ask of her, but speaks out of place when Tim Murray is asked questions. Unbelievable. Who was I speaking with for about an hour and half last September?
To sum up, I was lying in grass in a public field, not bothering a soul, when the police came, and did not do what they should have done to verify information before saying that I was trespassing. Yet, he left without charging me (maybe he knew he had screwed up). Then several weeks later, the officer again tries to intimidate me with a trespassing charge right in front of the chief and mayor. It goes on for months thanks to the incompetent people who are running this town for selfish purposes, that are trying to cover their own tracks. They said they can’t admit fault. They have contradicted themselves continually.
I do not have lots of money or years to sue the town to try to make it right, that is why everyone on the town council is responsible for allowing this way of doing business to continue. I will continue to remind New Bethlehem citizens to make sure that another citizen doesn’t fall prey to our public officials’ devious/deceitful ways of doing business. Beware walking down our streets and going to our youth functions. Beware.
TAMMY KELLOGG
Clarion