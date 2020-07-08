Why would anyone vote for Joe Biden and his family cartel? The Biden family became fabulously wealthy by trading off Joe Biden’s position as Vice President and U.S. Senator, as found by Liberty Guard and made public by Bob Barr, founder and chairman of Liberty Guard.
Viktor Shokin was the prosecutor that Joe Biden got fired for investigating Hunter. Joe released $1 billion of our tax dollars to Burisma. Then the Ukrainian investigation was abruptly closed in 2016. Hunter sat on the Burisma board until early 2019. Hunter was paid $83,000 a month and all he had to do for $83,000 per month was attend two board meetings per year in Europe.
Also, President Obama put Joe Biden in charge of U.S. Policy in Latin America and the Caribbean. Joe’s brother, Frank, had businesses in both places and received tens of millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money while Joe was Vice President.
Joe’s older brother received a $22 million contract to do a state department for his company while Joe was V.P.
Also, Joe’s brother received $54 million in taxpayer-backed funds for his sketchy resort development and solar energy in Costa Rica and Jamaica while Joe was in charge of U.S. policy in the region.
Valerie Biden Owens, Joe’s sister, ran all of Joe’s senate and presidential runs in 1988 and 2008. She directed $2.5 million from “Citizens for Biden” and “Biden for President Inc.” to be paid to her own consulting firm. Only two executives are listed at the firm, Joe Slade White and Valerie Biden. How convenient.
Here is a short story I heard last week. The Pope, Pelosi, Dr. Fauci, President Trump and a young boy were on a plane when it developed engine trouble. The Pope said there are only four parachutes, so I feel I should get one to get down to preach the gospel. Pelosi said I should get one being I am the smartest woman on Earth. Dr. Fauci said he should get a chute to get down to fight the virus. President Trump said to the boy, I have lived my life and you are a young boy that has his life to live, so take the last parachute. The boy said there are still two chutes left. The smartest woman in the world took my backpack.
The Iron Lady of the Prairie, South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem, fought against media demands for a lockdown, and she won. She showed she had more guts, brains and willpower than all the Democrat mayors and governors, Wolf included.
Just look at the record of the Democrats since President Trump was elected. Going on four years, all they have to show is trying to get President Trump out of office.
I always thought to get a paycheck you had to go to work, not go and spend tax money do-nothing Demon-crats.
Vote Red for the young people coming up so they aren’t under socialism and a Demon-crat dictator. God Bless America.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg