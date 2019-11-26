How in the world did an idiot get to be on the Intelligence Committee, namely Howdy Doody Adam Schiff? This guy is a total waste to society. He has wasted millions of our tax dollars and has nothing to show from his impeachment proceedings against President Trump, except he has proven to the American people that he is a total moron. He started this impeachment before Trump was elected. Remember Democrat Al Greene saying, “If we don’t impeach Trump, he will win re-election.”
Schiff says no one is above the law. What about him and his lying? He won’t disclose the whistleblower (could be Schiff or another lie of his). He talks that the Constitution must be followed, he breaded the law every time he changes the rules against the Republicans. He claimed he had proof of the Russian collusion with Trump, but he never showed it. Another lie by Shifty Schiff. In fact, these Russians played Schiff like a musical instrument.
The Far Left Dems (socialists) want to do away with the Constitution and all our freedoms. If they can get the presidency, you can kiss your good times goodbye.
Why did Schiff leak information on these meetings to CNN? Was that against our Constitution? This corruption by the Dems goes up through the FBI, CIA, etc. right up to the top dog, Obama.
They want to destroy our country and make everyone dependent on our government. If they get control the Dems will be smiling more than nine-month-old babies.
By the way, would the woman that wrote the letter saying President Trump had lied 100,000 times, put at least 25 of his lies in her next letter?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg