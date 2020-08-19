Alas, Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate, and it looks as though the current Democratic Party is circling the drain. One can imagine that if Democrats would have spent the last three-and-a-half years doing the work they were elected to do, instead of trying to nullify Trump’s election, the party would not be in such dire straits.
As expected, the Dems played the race and gender cards to insure criticism is kept to a minimum because Harris is black and female. The party is fractured due to identity politics, they settled for Harris solely for the fact that she is black and female, not because of any qualifications — she certainly does not have commander in chief potential. Harris garnered between 7 and 8 percent of the support of Democratic voters in the primaries. A Biden/Harris ticket is a Republican dream! Kamala Harris is blind with political ambition, she flip-flops with the political winds, and now that she is the first black woman to be a candidate for VP, it is certain she will make statements that contradict with statements and actions of her past.
Harris’ voting record and platform are very radical: she promised to abolish gun ownership, open the border, citizenship for illegals, free healthcare for all, elimination of private healthcare plans, raise taxes, scale down the military, and extreme environmental restrictions including stopping natural gas and oil exploration and banning fracking. Harris did in fact ban gun sales in California with executive action, so beware! If you are an “old school” Democrat, neither Harris nor Biden are your cup of tea! Democrats are certain that they own the black voting block; after 60 years of broken promises, that has changed. In a Rasmussen poll taken on Aug. 11 from Democratic voters, more than 50 percent believe Joe Biden could not last a full term, so the contest as far as voters are concerned is Trump vs. Harris.
Just because the ticket is weak, is no reason to drop your guard and think the Dems could not win this; by hook or by crook, they are determined to win. Dems have been pushing for mail-in voting, which will be ripe for fraud. More than adequate opportunity is given to those who wish to vote if reporting to a voting poll is not possible. Absentee ballots are available if you anticipate that you will not be able to get to your voting precinct; many people use that form of voting, and it has proven reliable. However, the “mail-in ballot” will be abused beyond comprehension. So, to make sure that you as a legitimate voter who gets to the polls, identifies yourself, and cast your (one) ballot does not have your vote “canceled” by fraudulent ballots, you should make your objections to mail-in ballots known to your representatives!
No doubt Comrades Biden and Harris will create a stir in the weeks before the election. Kamala Harris is a viper, as she demonstrated at the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings; however, she melted like an ice cube in the sun when she was taken to task by Tulsi Gabbard during a presidential debate. Kamala Harris has a flaw, her Achilles heel is that she does not stand up to scrutiny or criticism well, and that may be her demise. Joe Biden is a pasty old white guy that was not supposed to rise to the top in the all-inclusive Democratic Party, it was merely a chain of events that left him standing at the podium. Biden and Harris have things in common, they have both adopted radical anti-American (aka Socialist) platforms, and they have accomplished absolutely nothing as politicians. As a reminder, whoever occupies the Oval Office after Jan. 20, 2021 will seat the next two justices on the Supreme Court. Do you really want Joe Biden or Kamala Harris to do that?
Looking into the not so distant future, the Trump Train will keep rolling down the tracks, and hopefully Trump will return for a second term. Trump, as a lame duck president will go for broke, and the country will be much better for it! On Nov. 3, the choice will be yours, Freedom and Prosperity, or Socialism! God Bless America!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora