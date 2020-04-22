Engaging in a game of Chinese checkers as kids was fun, but in engaging in warfare with a deadly Chinese virus as senior citizens is life-threatening and disruptive. It’s no surprise that China spies and lies, cheats and steals, jams electronics, wants to overtake America as a world power and wishes for our economy, the dollar and stock market to weaken. I trust China no further than I could throw a Shuai jiao wrestler.
What could evolve as a surprise would be, as already suspected in some quarters, the factual revelation that China purposely concocted the highly contagious Wuhan virus with no regard for the Chinese being used like laboratory mice to infect and die. And then spread the virus to other countries with America being the primary country and target to dastardly infect and disrupt. I believe our President has been held at bay on criticizing China because of the expectation of a long-sought trade agreement that will also come as no surprise should the Chinese back out of the agreement.
God bless the world that has already suffered 100,000 coronavirus deaths.
DICK “SMOKEY” STOVER
West Newton,
and formerly of
New Bethlehem