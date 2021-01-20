I am all for political discourse. Letters to the Editor have long provided an avenue for engaging with members of our community. I have written plenty of such letters myself. But my concept for Letters to the Editor is that they are polite, they try to persuade people to one’s point of view, they try to be factual (rather than rehashing propaganda) and that they reflect the writer’s opinions. Readers may agree, disagree, write a rebuttal or ignore the letter completely.
That’s why I am so sick of Fred Shick’s vitriolic letters. They are bitter, mean and angry and don’t contribute to the political discourse at all. For instance, his latest screed in the Jan. 13-14 Leader Vindicator uses the following language: an inference that anyone who didn’t vote for Trump is a “socialist” or a “criminal,” “Braindead Pelosi,” the “Demon-crats” (this is a favorite of Mr. Shick’s, he routinely employs it and apparently thinks it’s cute), and many others. The letter is overflowing with his name calling.
The letter was also full of factual inaccuracies (“Antifa was paid to be at the Capitol to make President Trump look bad” — the FBI has indicated there was no evidence that Antifa played any part at all in the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt). His letters seem to want to showcase his version of and use of clever name calling, factual misstatements, and reflect his anger and hatred for everyone who doesn’t think like he does.
I, for one, am sick of them and will ignore them in the future. The Christian message of love thy neighbor seems to be lost on Mr. Shick. For myself, I will heed the message of unity and forgiveness.
LYNN K. RAMSEY
Rimersburg